Atlantic City, NJ
Daily Voice

Help Sought Finding Atlantic City Fugitive Who 'Laundered $107K Through Casinos': State Police

By Jon Craig,

3 days ago

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help locating a fugitive from Atlantic City who is accused of using local casinos to launder $107,000 gained through selling methamphetamines.

Jordan Ragland, 31, faces various drug, weapon and money laundering charges after an active investigation started in September 2020 by the New Jersey State Police Special Investigations Unit Casino Gaming Bureau.

Ragland is accused of receiving several shipments of meth in the mail at a residence on Connecticut Avenue in Atlantic City, State Police said.

Ragland was later linked to about $107,000 worth of “suspicious money laundering activities at casinos, in wire transfers, and bank transactions,” State Police said.

A shipment of methamphetamine from California was intercepted at the Connecticut Avenue home on March 2, 2021, with help from United States Postal Inspectors, State Police said.

After executing a search warrant at the home, detectives confiscated $43,000 worth of drugs, guns, and high-capacity magazines and arrested James Wright, 35, of Atlantic City.

Ragland is known to have ties to New Bern, NC, State Police said on Thursday, March 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Fugitive Unit at 1-800-437-7839 or fugitiveinformation@njsp.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.

