Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

Esports, cosplay, live music & more at San Diego’s newest gaming festival

By Amber Coakley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4814_0lD4e9IE00

SAN DIEGO — A global gaming and entertainment festival is coming to San Diego for the very first time in April 2023.

DreamHack , a three-day event to be held held at the downtown Convention Center, will include an array of activities, experiences and non-stop action.

From esports tournaments, cosplay championships, exclusive screenings, live music and art showcases, event organizers say there will be plenty to do and see.

Logic’s ‘College Park Tour’ coming to San Diego with special guest Juicy J

Here’s a breakdown of what attendees can expect.

50+ arcade machines

DreamHack’s “arcade cabinet area” will have a wide variety of classic and modern games that can be enjoyed with family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dNNt_0lD4e9IE00
This image shows the arcade area of a previous DreamHack festival. (Photo Credit: Kim Ventura/ ESL FACEIT Group)

Artist Alley

Local artist will be showcasing their work, which is expected to include an array of comic, pop, cosplay, original work and other creative works that will available for purchase.

For the love of lumpia: This famous Filipino food truck has evolved into a San Diego restaurant

Cosplay

Guests are invited to the “Cosplay Corner” to take photos with characters in front of themed backdrops. There will also be panel sessions to learn about cosplay. Plus, guests can attend a competition to see the best-of-the-best in cosplay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q840i_0lD4e9IE00
This image shows a cosplay character signing autographs at a previous DreamHack festival. (Photo Credit: Kim Ventura/ ESL FACEIT Group)

Creator Hub

Are you a content creator? If so, this may be the spot for you. DreamHack says it will be offering creators an opportunity to further interact with their community, create unique content and more in their new Creator Hub.

Dierks Bentley’s ‘Gravel & Gold’ tour coming to San Diego

BYOC LAN

DreamHack says BYOC LAN (Bring Your Bring Your Own Computer or Console) is the core area of the festival. Attendees can reserve seat, a port on their BYOC LAN, power outlets for gear and even a chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrKlg_0lD4e9IE00
This image shows a packed BYOC LAN area at a previous DreamHack festival. (Photo Credit: ESL FACEIT Group)

Other activities include meet and greets with celebrity guests, tournaments for more than 10 games with cash prizes, all day “freeplay” opportunities and a “DreamHack Party” to kick off the festival.

Lineup released for San Diego Bayfest at Waterfront Park

The DreamHack Festival will take place from April 7-9. There are several ticket options ranging from $36 upwards to $599. More information can be found here .

Additionally, the festival is partnering with the Autism Society San Diego to introduce its Dream Big initiative in celebration of Autism Acceptance Month in April.

Aside from bringing together San Diego’s gaming community, DreamHack says “it hopes to foster inclusivity and engage underrepresented gamers.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Popular Bohemian-style café in Encinitas to re-open due to high demand, community support
Encinitas, CA3 hours ago
Margaritaville Hotel coming to San Diego this summer
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Irish pubs in San Diego hosting St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denise Russo of ‘The X-Life’ dies in San Diego at 44
San Diego, CA1 day ago
The Cure making stop in Chula Vista on North American tour
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Slice of heaven: San Diego-area shop has best pie in CA, according to Yelp
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Logic’s ‘College Park Tour’ coming to San Diego with special guest Juicy J
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Beyond King Tut experience in Del Mar extended 6 weeks
Del Mar, CA4 days ago
Lone Original Tommy’s in San Diego to close
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego Convention Center events on track to rival pre-pandemic years
San Diego, CA4 days ago
The cherry blossoms are back in Balboa Park. Here’s how to enjoy them
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Sea lion that ingested over 100 rocks returns to ocean
San Diego, CA1 day ago
This is why you may hear loud booms in San Diego this month
San Diego, CA2 days ago
$1 million California Lottery winner strikes gold at South Bay supermarket
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Hollywood’s Backlot: Movies that you might not have known filmed in San Diego
San Diego, CA4 days ago
San Diego company helps to connect patients with care in Mexico safely
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Ocean Beach Pier remains closed
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Where to find a Narcan vending machine in San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Xylazine or ‘Tranq’ is a new drug threat in West Coast cities, including San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego firefighters raise money for burn victims in ‘Fill the Boot’ drive
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Rey Mysterio inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Flowers bloom in time for ‘Daffodil Days’ at Julian Farm and Orchard
Julian, CA3 days ago
Torrey Pines lacrosse player ‘one of the best around’
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Sea lions at La Jolla Cove: What to know before visiting
San Diego, CA4 days ago
San Diego father killed in avalanche
San Diego, CA21 minutes ago
San Diego water reservoirs levels at 128%
San Diego, CA1 day ago
From the brink of extinction, the California condor is making a comeback
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
San Diego firefighters rescue residents trapped in San Bernardino mountain snow
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Wet weather on the way will be put to good use at the San Diego airport
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy