A Promising WWE Prospect is Leaving the Company Next Week

Sarray, real name Sari Fujimura, will be leaving the WWE and returning to Japan when her current contract expires next week per a new report from Tokyo Sports . The report notes her first post-WWE match has already been booked as she'll compete at the Shinjuku FACE event in Tokyo on May 16. While wrestling as Sareee, she established herself as a top prospect in Japan's Joshi wrestling scene and signed a developmental contract with WWE in late February 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic would lock down international travel mere weeks later. She wouldn't arrive in NXT for another year, making her debut on the April 20, 2021 episode of NXT and being announced as the latest Performance Center singing class that same week.

While it initially looked like she'd be the NXT Women's Division's next big Japanese star similar to Asuka and Kairi Sane, her momentum never materialized. She wrestled just 23 matches for the WWE, with her last being a loss against Mandy Rose last August for the NXT Women's Championship . Sarray took to Twitter shortly after the report broke, saying she wanted to make the announcement herself but it wound up becoming public early.

Related:

This story is developing...