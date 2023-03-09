Open in App
Endicott, NY
News Channel 34

Endicott man gets 2-4 years for stealing from laundromat

By Pat Giblin,

3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday in Broome County Court, an Endicott man pled guilty to felony Attempted Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

In April 2021, Matthew Gleason entered Super X Launderette in Endicott and stole money by breaking into a coin machine.

Gleason had tampered with machines in the past and was already prohibited by staff from entering the store.

After a review of surveillance video, Gleason was arrested by the Endicott Police Department.

He has a prior felony conviction from 2016 for attempted assault and will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison on May 31st.

“Selfish acts of property destruction, such as this, lower the quality of life for all citizens. Though New York laws consider some of these crimes minor; they are not minor to the owners of the businesses and those who rely on them.” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.

