Open in App
Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
WSYM FOX 47

Autumn Ridge Apartments under fire after city confirms 26 red tag units

By Larry Wallace,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVqLY_0lD4YWpg00

Bryan Douglas recently came home to his apartment at Autumn Ridge Townhomes and Apartments.

“I noticed that there was a red tag on my window,” Douglas said.

A red tag, placed by the city of Lansing, means that the landlord cannot rent the unit, but Douglas said he’s been paying rent for the past three years.

The city didn't tell us what specific issues caused this property to be red tagged, but the parking lot is filled with deep pot holes and numerous units have unfinished paint jobs.

“They just moved me in thinking the place was fine and dandy, knowing that it was condemned,” Douglas said.

We went to speak with the property manager at Autumn Ridge Townhomes and Apartments in hopes of getting some answers, but I was kicked off the property.

We called their corporate office, and they declined an interview but told us that no tenants are staying in their red tagged units.

However, a lease that Douglas provided us with says otherwise.

“I feel like I’ve been robbed,” Douglas said. “I’ve been giving them close to a thousand dollars a month, but they don’t have a valid rental’s certificate.”

In a statement Autumn Ridge said:

“Autumn Ridge is not pink tagged and claims to the contrary are false. The property was recently inspected in December 2022 and all prior inspections were resolved with the City last year. We are currently working on and completing all legitimate items in the recent inspections and disputing all items that are not legitimate.

As for red tags, only 7 of our 618 units are legitimately red tagged. Please note those units are vacant and will not be rented until they meet our standards, which are well above any city requirements.

Additionally, we just found out yesterday that some red tags that were back dated were recently placed on a couple of occupied units. We have no idea why this happened considering the December inspection reports do not mention anything about red tagging these couple of units. We're currently investigating this and will hold those responsible accountable.”

However, the city told FOX 47 News there are a total of 26 red tagged units. City officials also said they’ve been going to court with Autumn Ridge regarding the red tag issue since 2017.

“I want them to know that this is not okay to do to people,” Douglas said.

And while Douglas said this is a difficult time, he’s making plans to hold the Autumn Ridge property managers accountable.

“My next step is to find a lawyer that can advise me legally, so I can get justice for what has happened,” he said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lansing, MI newsLocal Lansing, MI
Two people injured during shooting on Northrup Street in Lansing
Lansing, MI13 hours ago
Red tag issue continues to grow in Lansing
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Cat brought to Lansing animal shelter discovered living with bullet lodged in his head
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wanted man hospitalized after chase, water rescue
Albion, MI17 hours ago
GR making new plan after rapids rejected
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
One road closed during police presence in Lansing
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Firefighter presence at apartment building in Lansing
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Lansing apartment complex operated without valid license
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Lansing Fire Department providing free smoke detectors, installation
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Face-spitting preceded deadly altercation in Wyoming hotel parking lot, records show
Wyoming, MI3 days ago
Family seeking justice for loved one killed in shooting
Saginaw, MI3 days ago
‘They can live on through somebody else.’ Saginaw cousins donate organs days after being shot
Saginaw, MI1 day ago
New restaurant to open soon at former Sportsman’s Bar location south of Coldwater
Coldwater, MI2 days ago
PizzaForno is moving its pizza vending machines out of Jackson
Jackson, MI2 days ago
No threat to public after Lansing Police respond to shooting
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Ann Arbor Animal Hospital shutting down Emergency Room after nearly two decades
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Lansing police locate person of interest connected to early morning shooting
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Man accused in Lansing New Year’s Eve fatal shooting bound over for trial
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Fulton man shot and killed after apparently breaking into apartment
Battle Creek, MI3 days ago
Crime Stoppers: 33 years since gunfire struck and killed Gordon Duehring
Flint, MI3 days ago
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder, Battle Creek Police says
Battle Creek, MI3 days ago
Flint Police searching for missing man
Flint, MI2 days ago
Teen arrested, charged for carjacking near Battle Creek
Battle Creek, MI3 days ago
Police Release Disturbing Note Found in MSU Shooter’s Pocket
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
GRPD: 18-year-old shot, no suspect information
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
DeWitt priest bound after allegedly stealing $770,000
Dewitt, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy