Wicomico County man sentenced to 35 years in child sex abuse case

A Wicomico County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and other offenses in 2022, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Reginald Wallace, 60, previously pleaded guilty in November of 2022 to sexual abuse of a minor, sexual offense in the third degree and two counts of assault in the second degree.

From September of 2019 through November of 2021, Wallace sexually abused a minor child who was between 13 and 15 years of age at the time. Wallace likewise physically abused two minor children in the same household, who were between 5 and 10 years of age, prosecutors said.

Following his active sentence, Wallace will be on five years of supervised probation and will be subject to 10 years of incarceration should he violate probation.