Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

Enjoy over-the-top sandwiches at downtown Greensboro’s Bodega

By Shannon Smith,

3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro’s got some really great sandwich shops.

One spot downtown also doubles as a convenience store! Customers pick up chips and drinks in the front of the store and then head to the back for over-the-top sandwiches.

The Bodega serves massive sandwiches full of flavor and stacked with interesting ingredients.  FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by to find out why everyone wants a taste of these super-sized subs.

The Bodega is located on Greene Street across from the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro.

