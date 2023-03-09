Enjoy over-the-top sandwiches at downtown Greensboro’s Bodega

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro’s got some really great sandwich shops.
One spot downtown also doubles as a convenience store! Customers pick up chips and drinks in the front of the store and then head to the back for over-the-top sandwiches. See the best eats in the Piedmont Triad with FOX8 Foodie!
The Bodega serves massive sandwiches full of flavor and stacked with interesting ingredients. FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by to find out why everyone wants a taste of these super-sized subs.
The Bodega is located on Greene Street across from the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
