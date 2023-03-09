Open in App
Surry County, VA
Surry Volunteer Rescue Squad ceasing operations due to ‘extreme’ staff shortage

By Julius Ayo,

3 days ago

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Surry are dissolving the county’s volunteer rescue squad due to extreme staff shortage.

In a recent press release from Surry County, officials confirmed that the Squad notified the County and the Virginia Department of Health back in January stating that it would voluntarily be relinquishing its agency license.

The last day of service for the rescue squad is set for April 9. It has been providing care and medical emergency services to residents in the county for nearly six decades.

Officials cited the “extreme shortage of Emergency Medical Service volunteers” for the latest move.

“The required commitment to training hours and the need to be more available to answer increased calls for service has become increasingly difficult for people wishing to volunteer.”

The county has relied heavily on mutual aid from nearby localities such as Isle of Wight and Sussex Counties which account for nearly 20% of the total call volume from Surry. This is in comparison to Surry’s own squad responding to less than 2% of the total calls due to the staffing shortage.

