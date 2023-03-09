Remy Ma Asserts Civilians Can Be Snitches: “If You’re Telling On Someone, You’re Telling”

Individuals not involved in criminal activities are often given a pass for “snitching,” but Remy Ma believes they can still be labeled rats thanks to the company they keep.

Porsha Williams Says Angela Yee Let 'The Breakfast Club' Down, Shades Tamron Hall

While promoting her upcoming Lifetime movie Girl In The Closet on The Breakfast Club, the Bronx rapper, 42, shared her take on why civilians can also be snitches, saying, “I don’t discriminate. There’s no, ‘Oh you’re a civilian.’ If you’re telling on someone, you’re telling. You’re cooperating. That’s just that.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Remy Ma attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

She went on, “And I feel like a lot of times, people be like, ‘Well they’re a civilian.’ If you’re a civilian, stay hanging with civilians and be around civilians. Don’t be a civilian and hang out with people that are like that. Don’t do it…then you try to justify what you did because ‘y’all know I wasn’t really like that.’ This is what y’all do and y’all in that line of work, keep these people that are really not built like that away from you because when the pressure’s on, they gonna fold.

Angela Yee Responds To Backlash Amid Exit From 'The Breakfast Club'

“And I blame both parties,” the MC added. “You shouldn’t have been hanging with them and you shouldn’t have had them around you.”

While the Chrome 23 founder was certain in her stance, she admitted that teaching kids the “no snitching” rule and other hood politics may have also been a misguided decision, long-term.

“You couldn’t show feelings. You couldn’t show emotions… That’s not how you really get through life. Once you see what the world really is like outside of the hood, outside of poverty, you don’t need to be like that. You can be vulnerable. You can express how you are.”

The topic of snitching within Hip-Hop resurged thanks to YSL’s current R.I.C.O. case in Atlanta, as several defendants have testisfied in exchange for their freedom or shorter sentences. Some have even directly incriminated Young Thug , who remains in custody.

Remy Ma And Tami Roman Star In Lifetime's 'Girl In The Closet': Trailer