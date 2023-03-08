School district receives offer from YMCA to manage aquatic center

The Antigo School Board Finance Committee learned Monday that the retirement of the director of the Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center will put the board in the position of either finding another director or contract out the management of the facility.

And KatieAnne Ostrenga, director of business services, said the Woodson YMCA in Wausau has already presented an offer to the district and the aquatic center board to do the latter.

Ostrenga told the board that Mary Ponasik, the current director, is retiring June 30, with the notice being on the March agenda of the full school board. The idea of the Y managing the pool came up as part of a broader discussion with community members.

“They run the Mosinee school aquatic center, no strings attached,” Ostrenga told the committee, adding that they manage another aquatic center in Weston and then its own pools.

Ostrenga had provided a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that the YMCA had provided regarding what the Y would be responsible and what the fees were to do those services. The MOU states the Y would hire a director “at a salary between $40,000-$45,000 (based on experience) plus benefits.” In addition to the director, all of the lifeguards at the pools would be Y employees.

There would also be an administration fee of $35,000 a year, which would increase 3% annually upon renewal.

“The nitty gritty of it is, all revenues still come to us,” Ostrenga said.

She said even with the administration fee and the salary of the director, it would “be really close to breaking even with what we’re paying now.”

“One thing they said to consider is that they know the nitty gritty, ins and outs of efficient, effective pool use. They make sure that it is filled and used as much as possible with community attendance,” Ostrenga said.

She said if some community businesses sign on as sponsors, they might even be able to offer new programs through the center.

Ostrenga said the district can still post the director’s position and hope a qualified candidate applies.

Superintendent Julie Sprague said that Ponasik was extremely dedicated to her job, having come in numerous times “at a moment’s notice, and put in a lot of hours” and finding someone who could fill that spot would be difficult, if not impossible.

“I don’t know if we could replace Mary, one-for-one,” Sprague said. “I would see it as more of a team approach. There have been things that have been difficult for one person.”

Ostrenga said if the district does decide to continue to manage the aquatic center itself and hire a new director, she would be taking on some responsibilities so that the new director isn’t so overloaded.

She also said that the Y has a network of directors who can step in to help cover vacations and such.

The proposal from the Y was to be presented to the aquatic center board Wednesday. She said the proposal spells out in writing that the school district and the aquatic center board will receive all revenue generated.

Ostrenga said there is still more information to be gathered about the proposal, primarily how well the partnership has worked for the Mosinee School District.

Both Sprague and Ostrenga said that there will be more information available at the April Finance Committee meeting.

Sprague said that the offer of Y management of the aquatic center should be given serious consideration.

“They do know what they are doing, and they are competent,” Sprague said.