Milwaukee
Change location
See more from this location?
Milwaukee, WI
Yahoo Sports
Big East honors Marquette's Tyler Kolek and Shaka Smart as conference's basketball player and coach of year
By Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,5 days ago
By Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,5 days ago
NEW YORK - Shaka Smart and Tyler Kolek took a chance on one another in April 2021. Smart, just hired as Marquette men's basketball coach,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0