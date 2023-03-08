Open in App
Reno, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Men's basketball: Nevada hopes to get back on track — and keep season alive — on Thursday

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuyAm_0lD1xM4o00

Losing two straight games is not an ideal way to go into the Mountain West tournament, but that's where the Nevada men's basketball team finds itself.

Next, the Wolf Pack has to play a team it has already defeated twice this season, San José State. They play at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in a quarterfinal game of the Mountain West Tournament.

Thursday's game is likely a must-win if the Wolf Pack is to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0FCQ_0lD1xM4o00

Third time against the Spartans

The Wolf Pack beat the Spartans, 67-40, on Jan. 7 in San Jose; and then won at home, 66-51, on Feb. 21.

The Wolf Pack played great defense in both of those wins, something that was lacking last week when the Pack lost at Wyoming, 80-71 and then at home to UNLV, 69-67 on Saturday.

Nevada will need to find the defense that carried it in the first two games against San José State. The Wolf Pack held the Spartans to 33.3 percent shooting in their first game, then to 36.4 percent the second time.

Nevadas' Tré Coleman held MW player of the year Omari Moore to 11.5 points on 9-of-23 shooting (39.1 percent), including 3-of-12 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGfoo_0lD1xM4o00

Possible semifinal

If Nevada gets past San José State, it would play at 6:30 p.m. Friday, probably against top-seed San Diego State.

At noon Thursday, the Aztecs play the winner of Fresno State-Colorado State, who meet on Wednesday.

Nevada probably does not need to win the conference tournament championship to get an NCAA bid; there still could be an at-large scenario. But it would not look good to the selection committee if the Pack is on a downturn to end the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZSTM_0lD1xM4o00

Pack solid (usually) from the stripe

Nevada is connecting on 78.8 percent of its attempts from the free throw line, the sixth-best free throwpercentage in Division I men's basketball.

The Pack struggled a bit from the stripe in its loss to UNLV last week, especially late in the game, and finished 23-35 in free throws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzyiv_0lD1xM4o00

Pack is healthy, mostly

Aside from a few bumps and bruises, the Pack players are healthy heading into the Mountain West Tournament..

.KJ Hymes and Michael Folarin will not play, as they have been out almost all season; and Snookey Wigington will not be available to play. No reason was given for him, but he did not dress out last Saturday.

Prediction : The Wolf Pack players were extremely frustrated with the loss to UNLV on Saturday and should use that as added motivation against San José State.

Nevada 65, San José State 59

TV; The tournament games on Thursday and Friday are on CBS Sports Network, with Saturday's 3 p.m. championship airing on CBS.

Wolf Pack games are also on the radio on 94.5 FM.

Mountain West men's tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 8

  • #8 Colorado State vs. #9 Fresno State (MWN) 11 a.m.
  • #7 UNLV vs. #10 Air Force (MWN) 1:30 p.m.
  • #6 New Mexico vs. #11 Wyoming (MWN) 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

  • #1 San Diego State vs. Winner of #8/#9 (CBSSN) Noon
  • #4 Nevada vs. #5 San José State (CBSSN) 2:30 p.m.
  • #2 Boise State vs. Winner of #7/#10 (CBSSN) 6 p.m.
  • #3 Utah State vs. Winner of #6/#11 (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

  • MW Championship Semifinals (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.
  • MW Championship Semifinals (CBSSN) 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

  • MW Championship (CBS) 3 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcZdU_0lD1xM4o00

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Men's basketball: Nevada hopes to get back on track — and keep season alive — on Thursday

