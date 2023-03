The Lodi High boys volleyball team took down East Union in Manteca on Tuesday, winning in four sets, 17-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19.

Lodi (5-2) started the season with a second-place finish at the Orestimba Tournament in Newman, beating Modesto 2-0, Central Valley 2-0, Lincoln-Stockton 2-1, and a 2-0 loss to Patterson in the championship. Then in non-league play came a 3-0 loss to Manteca, and a 3-0 win over Chavez.