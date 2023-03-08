Is Investigation Into Paterson Police Department Enrollments and Promotions Coming?

PATERSON, NJ – The Municipal Council of the City of Paterson is set to vote next week on a resolution to form a Committee of the Whole. The resolution aims to ensure that the Paterson Police Department reflects the diversity of the community it serves and that the promotion and enrollment process is conducted fairly and impartially. The hearing will allow for a thorough investigation into any potential violations of statutes, ordinances, rules, and regulations applicable to officers and employees of the City of Paterson, a resolution reads.

A Committee of the Whole allows the committee to investigate the conduct of any department, office or agency of the municipal government, with a focus on reviewing the process of enrollment and promotional advancements within the Paterson Police Department. Under the Faulkner Act, the Municipal Council of the City of Paterson has the power to remove certain municipal officers for cause following notice and an opportunity to be heard by a vote of two-thirds of the entire Council.

This comes after First Ward Councilman Mike Jackson has expressed his aggravation towards the promotion process of the police department, stating that the department is skipping over people who are qualified to be promoted and instead, promoting those who have a connection within the department.

However, Jackson has received criticism from his council colleagues who have managed to get the resolution off the agenda several times. When it was first introduced, many council members claimed it couldn’t be on the agenda because of spelling errors and Jackson’s failure to meet with the Law Department. When it was finally approved to go on the agenda for a Special Meeting, Jackson motioned for the removal of the resolution, stating that he wanted the vote to take place at a Regular meeting for the public to see.

This resolution also comes at a time when the Paterson Police Department is facing major criticism for how it is run, and in the wake of the police involved shooting of Najee Seabrooks, a Paterson Antiviolence interventionist, on March 3.

“I’m sure there will still be some not willing to support the Committee of the Whole,” Jackson told TAPinto Paterson, “But now that the community has their eyes on us, I’m confident we will get the support.”



