CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter weather advisory

By Laura Bannon,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOL0d_0lCwkjhd00

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter weather advisory 03:11

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain and snow are expected Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for DeKalb,  counties from Thursday at 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. CST Friday. The advisory has also been extended for northern Cook County; and DuPage, Lake, McHenry, and Kane counties from Thursday 3:00 p.m. to Friday 7:00 a.m. CST. An advisory also is in effect from Thursday 6:00 p.m. to Friday 7:00 a.m. for central Cook County.

By the afternoon, rain will turn to snow, which could be heavy at times. Northern areas near the Wisconsin state line could see 6 inches of snow.

Most areas near Chicago can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow. Southern areas will see mostly heavy rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SslSL_0lCwkjhd00

Snow showers linger into the Friday morning commute with slight roads.

The weekend will be colder with temperatures in the 30s.

