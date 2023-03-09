Chicago Weather Alert: Winter weather advisory 03:11

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain and snow are expected Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for DeKalb, counties from Thursday at 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. CST Friday. The advisory has also been extended for northern Cook County; and DuPage, Lake, McHenry, and Kane counties from Thursday 3:00 p.m. to Friday 7:00 a.m. CST. An advisory also is in effect from Thursday 6:00 p.m. to Friday 7:00 a.m. for central Cook County.

By the afternoon, rain will turn to snow, which could be heavy at times. Northern areas near the Wisconsin state line could see 6 inches of snow.

Most areas near Chicago can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow. Southern areas will see mostly heavy rainfall.

Snow showers linger into the Friday morning commute with slight roads.

The weekend will be colder with temperatures in the 30s.