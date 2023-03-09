Open in App
Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In Valentino

By Sharde Gillam,

3 days ago

Lori Harvey is ending her sting at Paris Fashion Week with a bang and giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable ensemble, the starlet stepped out for the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris as part of their annual fashion week and gave us style when she strutted her stuff in a fabulous look from the designer. The all brown fit included a sheer brown crop top, matching brown slacks, and an oversized brown sheer jacket with a long train that looked like it was made specifically for her.

She paired the designer ensemble with matching brown shoes and accessorized the monochromatic look with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings in her ears. And as for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in fluffy curls and served face as she was spotted during her night out and of course giving us a fashionable slay.

Check out the look below.

The beauty also shared her look on Instagram as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable slay.  “Concluded my fashion week with the most amazing show @maisonvalentino always a pleasure, thank you for having me!” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

It’s official, Paris Fashion Week belongs to Lori Harvey because she always eats and leaves no crumbs, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Did she nail it?

