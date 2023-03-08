wooster.edu

Creating a Professional Training Program and Research Initiative on the study of the Black web, Archiving the Black Web Receives $2.5 Million grant from the Mellon Foundation 3 days ago

3 days ago

March 8, 2023 — Archiving the Black Web (ATBW), co-developed by Makiba Foster, librarian of The College of Wooster and Bergis Jules, an archivist and ...