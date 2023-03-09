Open in App
Lubbock, TX
WVNS

Mark Adams resigns as Texas Tech men’s basketball coach

By Sam Coniglio,

3 days ago

Mark Adams has stepped down as the head men’s basketball coach at Texas Tech, the university announced on Wednesday.

Adams was suspended Sunday after he reportedly used “inappropriate, unacceptable and racially insensitive” language against a member of his team. According to a release, Adams “referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents and slaves serving their masters.”

Assistant coach Corey Williams stepped in to lead Texas Tech in his place at the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. The Red Raiders fell to West Virginia, 78-62 .

An hour after the game, Texas Tech announced that Adams had stepped down as the team’s coach.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

Adams compiled a 43-25 record at Texas Tech and led the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16 in his first season.

