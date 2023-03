It was really what the Harvard-Westlake boys basketball team has been doing all season: Share the ball. Shoot lights out. Lock down on defense. And win.

What make Tuesday's 80-61 victory so different was the opponent they laid down the 19-point victory against. And where.

The Wolverines executed the decisive and complete victory against the No. 6 team in the nation Corona Centennial in both teams' biggest game of the season to date — the CIF Southern California Open Division championship.

Harvard-Westlake (32-2) got 25 points from Trent Perry, 20 by Brady Dunlap and 18 by Nikolas Khamenia in the wire-to-wire win over the defending state Open Division champion, which brought just about everyone back from 2021-22.

It was the same Centennial team that beat Harvard-Westlake about as decisively in the 2022 Southern Section finals, 68-48. Despite 21 points from Duke signee Jared McCain and 15 from Eric Freeny, the Huskies fell short.

They've had one heck of a run, becoming the first Southern Section team ever to win three straight Open Division championships. They did that with a memorable 58-56 win over St. John Bosco on Feb. 25 on a last-second steal, three-quarter court drive and dunk at the buzzer by Loyola Marymount bound standout Aaron McBride.

Centennial hadn't lost to a California team all season until Tuesday. The Huskies, under coach Joshua Giles, have gone 138-18 over the last five seasons.

Harvard-Westlake now goes after a first Open state championship — the Wolverines have won three at lower levels — on Saturday against Northern California champion St. Joseph-Santa Maria.

