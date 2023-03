diva-dirt.com

Ruby Soho Explains Why She Sided With The Outsiders On AEW Dynamite By Colby Applegate, 2 days ago

By Colby Applegate, 2 days ago

During the March 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho participated in an in-ring interview with Renee Paquette to explain her actions at Revolution. Soho ...