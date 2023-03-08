utdailybeacon.com

The Madness Report: Tennessee bracket projections one week from NCAA Tournament By Andrew Peters, Sports Editor and Caleb Jarreau, Staff Writer, 5 days ago

By Andrew Peters, Sports Editor and Caleb Jarreau, Staff Writer, 5 days ago

It’s just over a week before the NCAA Tournament, and Tennessee’s standing in the bracket is becoming clearer every day. The Vols are preparing to ...