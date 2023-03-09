New Bedford police rookie pay: $22, Fall River bakery: $26. Why there's a staffing shortage

NEW BEDFORD - A rookie New Bedford police officer will be making about $22 per hour when he or she starts.

And they will routinely be asked to deal with emotionally disturbed people, the consequences of hard drugs like fentanyl on the streets, and guns, said New Bedford Police Union President Lt. Evan Bielski.

"There is no shortage of guns in our city ," he said.

Yet a bakery in Fall River is hiring people right now to start at $26 per hour, he added during a meeting with city councilors Wednesday to discuss shrinking police staffing levels.

The city has just instituted a $5,000 signing bonus for new officers in an attempt to lure more candidates and replenish the ranks.

But Bielski said the issue of retention is even more important to the department, with officers leaving to other departments, other professions or retiring.

He said the department was down a net six or seven officers for the year because the rate of new applicants isn't keeping pace.

The department is budgeted for 259 officers but currently is at about 214, Mayor Jon Mitchell said when he announced the $5,000 signing bonus program last month.

New Bedford police union posts about staffing on Facebook

The police union began calling attention to staffing shortages on its Facebook page on Feb. 2. And has continued posting the day after staffing falls below what's outlined in the collective bargaining agreement.

New Bedford Police: Residents need to know staffing levels down

The openings can be filled by forcing overtime if there are no voluntary takers. But Police Chief Paul Oliveira has said he resists forcing because it can burn out officers and lead to them leaving the department.

Bielski said the union's postings were meant to make the public aware of the situation. "We just wanted to bring it out, make the public aware and you aware of what's going on and the issues."

He said Wednesday's meeting and the $5,000 signing bonus are likely byproducts of that.

They're also losing good officers with a lot of experience, he said, on the retention side - detectives, bilingual officers, college-educated officers, officers with military backgrounds.

When positions go unfilled, other officers have to cover more, from officers on down.

Oliveira noted that contract negotiations were ongoing with the police union. The last contract expired about 18 months ago.

He said the money issue was at the forefront of the talks, he said. Pay should be at comparable levels to other communties.

But he said other departments were hurting, as well, with forcing overtime an issue in the neighboring city Fall River and Taunton departments.

January is usually a month with a high retirement rate, but this year's was 13, which was very high, he said.

On some occasions, an officer from out of town after joining and being trained in New Bedford opts to fill an opening in his or her hometown department, he said.

And, there are fewer candidates taking the Civil Service test, which means fewer successful candidates.

Oliveira said the department was sponsoring a study prep session for the test this weekend. The next test is coming up at the end of March. He said 35 people have signed up for it.

Oliveira added that retention benefits were also dictated by contract, and were being discussed with the union.

He said the city was able to start the $5,000-signing-bonus program immediately because it applied to candidates who hadn't been sworn in yet. If they were already on the force, it would have required negotiation.

Oliveira said, "We'll continue to do anything and everything" to address staffing levels. He added that he hoped contract negotiations will be "fruitful."

Councilors voted to support increasing pay to new officers and exploring incentive options.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford police rookie pay: $22, Fall River bakery: $26. Why there's a staffing shortage