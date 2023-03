YAHOO!

Ask Royale: What's coming to former Greenville BI-LO building on South Pleasantburg Drive? By Royale Bonds, Greenville News, 3 days ago

By Royale Bonds, Greenville News, 3 days ago

Question: At Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg, what is going into that building? Work is being done on the parking lot. Answer: The Old BI-LO ...