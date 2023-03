WASHINGTON — FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Wednesday that TikTok is a tool within the control of the Chinese government, and the popular video-sharing application “screams out” with national security concerns and could be used to drive narratives that divide Americans.

The Chinese government, working through TikTok owner ByteDance, could use the platform to control data on millions of users and the software on millions of devices, Wray told lawmakers during an open hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee.