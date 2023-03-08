Open in App
Jacksonville, IL
See more from this location?
qhubonews.com

The Federal Government Is Investigating an Illinois School Where Students With Disabilities Were Frequently Arrested

By No Comments,

5 days ago
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Maine Mom Seeks Answers to Why her 13 year old Daughters Public School Kept her Gender Transition a Secret
Damariscotta, ME27 days ago
District abolishes urinals for middle schoolers to appease outrage on transgender bathroom policies
Milford, NH28 days ago
San Antonio mother outraged after son’s blood was drawn at MacArthur High School without permission
San Antonio, TX23 days ago
New Jersey school superintendent resigns after 14-year-old student's suicide
Berkeley Township, NJ28 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD5 days ago
Teacher on leave after allegedly having white students bow to black students
Orlando, FL16 days ago
Mother says 3 students who beat up, robbed her son at school allowed to stay in class
Atlanta, GA16 days ago
Maine mom demands investigation after school allegedly coaches daughter on secret gender transition
Damariscotta, ME27 days ago
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
Bolingbrook, IL6 days ago
California federal judge under investigation after handcuffing defendant’s 13-year-old in court
San Diego, CA10 days ago
A woman who got into a fight that broke a Southwest Airlines flight attendant's jaw gets 5 years of probation.
El Paso, TX5 days ago
High school students responsible for racist video no longer enrolled at school
Philadelphia, PA27 days ago
My daughter felt isolated as a freshman at American University. When she transferred to a lesser-known school, she found her community.
Washington, DC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy