Washington State
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Dr. Baruch, Dr. Martha Dawson & Natasha Dartigue l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson,

3 days ago

Dr. Baruch will talk politics, including the attack on the Circuit Attorney in St. Louis. Dr. Baruch will also analyze why many of the nation’s Black mayors are under attack. He will also update us on the Jackson water crisis. Before we hear from Dr. Baruch, we’ll continue spotlighting Black Women as part of our Women’s History Month. Dr. Martha Dawson will address the issues facing Black Nurses. Maryland State Public Defender Natasha Dartigue will begin the program.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

