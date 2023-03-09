Open in App
Denton, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Denton Record-Chronicle

City manager says she won’t tell police chief ‘to break the law,’ leaving Denton’s marijuana ordinance in limbo

By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZOqP_0lCieBxJ00
Buy Now Decriminalize Denton member Nick Stevens speaks to attendees during the organization’s rally outside Denton City Hall in July. Since the ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses was passed in November, the Denton City Council has gone back and forth on how to implement it. Maria Crane/DRC file photo

During Tuesday’s Denton City Council meeting, City Manager Sara Hensley held fast to her defense for not implementing the will of 32,000 residents who passed an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses in Denton. Her defense is that implementing the ordinance that voters approved in November would violate state law.

“I’ve said it a thousand times and I’ll say it again, I do not direct the police chief. He gets his oath from the state of Texas,” Hensley told council members. “I could tell him to break the law, but that is not what I will do as a professional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sXLP_0lCieBxJ00
Buy Now Denton City Manager Sara Hensley, shown in her office last year, said of the voter-approved ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses: “I will not sit here and tell you that I will violate state law. I will not do it.” DRC file photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fk8ok_0lCieBxJ00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Denton’s Proposition B to End Minor Marijuana Possession Arrests and Citations Faces Implementation Challenges Due to State Laws
Denton, TX1 day ago
North Texas teacher resigns, arrested for alleged relationship with student, district says
Grand Prairie, TX6 hours ago
City of Denton cites lack of authority in implementing Proposition B
Denton, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Changes coming to Fort Worth ISD could lead to layoffs, officials say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Rick Roberts: Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia Tells You How Dallas Is Keeping Crime Down
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Homeowner of Short-Term Rental Apologizes After Recent Shooting in Plano Neighborhood
Plano, TX2 days ago
See how this Mesquite property owner has noticed changes downtown
Mesquite, TX12 hours ago
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Colleyville, TX2 days ago
Hit-and-run driver that killed motorcyclist in Wise County sought by police
Rhome, TX1 day ago
Fifth person arrested in multiple North Texas fentanyl busts
Flower Mound, TX2 days ago
Dallas Police Arrest Man Who Abandoned Dog on Teagarden Road
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Garland DWI suspect failed several drug tests while out on bond, court records show
Garland, TX3 days ago
TX Baptist Pastor Resigns After Arrest for DUI with Child in Car
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Everman police continue search for gunman who killed a man Wednesday
Everman, TX2 days ago
Police seek help finding Rowlett murder suspect
Rowlett, TX2 days ago
City of Fort Worth considers decriminalizing marijuana possession up to 4 ounces
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Man shot by Fort Worth police had pepper spray gun, not firearm
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Challenger Hellcat stolen from school parking lot after locksmith unlocked car for thief
Haltom City, TX1 day ago
McKinney ISD Parents Sue Bus Driver After Kids Feared They Were Kidnapped
Mckinney, TX5 days ago
Flower Mound 18-year-old charged with supplying fentanyl used in teen's overdose
Flower Mound, TX2 days ago
2-year-old hospitalized in Dallas shooting
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Business jet aborts takeoff after tires blow out at Meacham Airport
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Lewisville pawn shop murder suspect turns himself in to police
Lewisville, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth woman arrested for shooting her brother; he's in critical condition
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Man arrested in pit bull attack that left Arlington man seriously injured
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Homicide on Royal ln
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Man in a Fort Worth hospital says he was slashed by ex's new boyfriend
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy