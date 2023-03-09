City manager says she won’t tell police chief ‘to break the law,’ leaving Denton’s marijuana ordinance in limbo
3 days ago
During Tuesday’s Denton City Council meeting, City Manager Sara Hensley held fast to her defense for not implementing the will of 32,000 residents who passed an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses in Denton. Her defense is that implementing the ordinance that voters approved in November would violate state law.
“I’ve said it a thousand times and I’ll say it again, I do not direct the police chief. He gets his oath from the state of Texas,” Hensley told council members. “I could tell him to break the law, but that is not what I will do as a professional.
