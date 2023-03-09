City manager says she won’t tell police chief ‘to break the law,’ leaving Denton’s marijuana ordinance in limbo

Buy Now Decriminalize Denton member Nick Stevens speaks to attendees during the organization’s rally outside Denton City Hall in July. Since the ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses was passed in November, the Denton City Council has gone back and forth on how to implement it. Maria Crane/DRC file photo

During Tuesday’s Denton City Council meeting, City Manager Sara Hensley held fast to her defense for not implementing the will of 32,000 residents who passed an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses in Denton. Her defense is that implementing the ordinance that voters approved in November would violate state law.

“I’ve said it a thousand times and I’ll say it again, I do not direct the police chief. He gets his oath from the state of Texas,” Hensley told council members. “I could tell him to break the law, but that is not what I will do as a professional.