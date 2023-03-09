Microsoft Bing just crossed 100 million daily active users for the first time EVER, thanks to Bing Chat AI

What you need to know

Microsoft has provided an update on Bing after the launch of Bing Chat AI.

The company has unveiled that the search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users for the first time.

Roughly 1/3 of users are interacting with Bing Chat on a daily basis.

Microsoft has announced that its Bing search engine has crossed 100 million daily active users for the first time in its history, just a few weeks after the launch of Bing Chat . Additionally, Microsoft says 1/3 of users who are part of the Bing Chat preview are using it daily, and that 45 million chats have been conducted since launch.

The daily active user statistic is a big deal as the company says it's the first time it's been able to measure that 100 million number, after several years of "steady progress." In fact, Microsoft says that it's fully aware of how small this number is in comparison to Google, but that it's happy with the growth it's seen over the last handful of weeks.

Microsoft CVP Yusef Mehdi said the following in a blog post:

"We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million+ new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100M Daily Active Users of Bing. This is a surprisingly notable figure, and yet we are fully aware we remain a small, low, single digit share player. That said, it feels good to be at the dance!"

In addition to this these statistics, Microsoft says Bing usage on mobile has grown too, thanks to the launch of its new Bing app which has led to a 6x increase in daily active users.

Microsoft is confident that it will continue to see growth with Bing and Edge over the next several months as it continues to add and enhance AI features. "We see this appeal of the new Bing as a validation of our view that search is due for a reinvention and of the unique value proposition of combining Search + Answers + Chat + Creation in one experience." said Mehdi.

The company is planning to expand its AI offerings via more products and services over the coming weeks and months. Microsoft is holding an event on March 16 where it says it will talk about the future of work with AI, where it's expected to detail new AI additions to Microsoft Office.