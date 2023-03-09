Gaithersburg
Change location
See more from this location?
Gaithersburg, MD
big10central.com
No. 5 Parkville boys basketball overcomes semifinal woes, tops Gaithersburg, 70-58, to reach first state final since 1974 [Baltimore Sun]
By Taylor Lyons, Baltimore Sun,2 days ago
By Taylor Lyons, Baltimore Sun,2 days ago
Parkville boys basketball’s only loss last season came in the Class 4A state semifinal — the same stage it reached Wednesday night for the third...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0