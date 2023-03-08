Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
KTLA

Utah man robs bank of $1 just to get locked up

By Ryan Bittan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7NAs_0lCgzQPb00

A man accused of robbing a Salt Lake City bank of $1 on Monday said he wanted to be locked up in federal prison, according to Salt Lake City Police, KTLA sister station KTVX reports.

Donald Matthew Santacroce, 65, now faces one charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

On March 6, police say Santacroce approached bank tellers at a Wells Fargo and presented a note stating, “Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1.00. Thank you.”

Police say the tellers agreed and gave Santacroce $1 before asking him to leave. Santacroce reportedly told the tellers he was not leaving and that they should call the police.

Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say

According to the affidavit, Santacroce sat down in the bank lobby and waited for police to arrive. While waiting, he allegedly told the victims that they are “lucky he didn’t have a gun because it was taking so long for the police to get there.”

The branch manager then reportedly ushered all of the employees into a back room for their safety and locked the doors.

Police arrived soon after and took Santacroce into custody.

Santacroce allegedly gave officers the $1 he stole from the bank, admitting to the crime and stating that he did so “because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison,” the affidavit states.

Additionally, Santacroce told police that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and “ask for more money next time” so that he can be sent to federal prison, the affidavit states.

Records show Santacroce was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Last week, Santacroce was also arrested in the southern portion of the state during a DUI and careless driving investigation, according to local reports.

Real or fraud? How the winner of a large Powerball jackpot is confirmed

News of Monday’s robbery calls to mind a similar incident in 2011, during which a North Carolina man robbed a bank of $1 in an attempt to go to prison to receive health care, ABC News reported at the time. Another similar robbery took place in California the following year, by a homeless man seeking shelter and medicine in jail, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

Salt Lake Police did not disclose if they had learned of Santacroce’s motive for wanting to go to prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Flight hit by lightning, diverted coming into Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Utah man fired at fleeing wife while children yelled at him to stop, police say
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Running a red light in Arizona will cost you more than a fine
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
California man is ‘the most dangerous person’ in a Michigan jail, judge says
Paw Paw, MI19 hours ago
California mom arrested after newborn baby abandoned in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Over daylong standoff with man accused of shooting at deputies in San Gabriel Valley continues
Valinda, CA1 day ago
Suspect Shoots at Deputies, Barricades in Home; Nearby Residents Evacuated
Valinda, CA1 day ago
Dog Attack California: Pack of Dogs Maul Man to Death
Jurupa Valley, CA1 day ago
Carjacking suspect accused of firing at police during SoCal chase makes 1st court appearance
Corona, CA3 days ago
Man sentenced for transporting crystal meth from California to Cheltenham
Cheltenham Township, PA2 days ago
Man barricaded in Valinda home after exchanging gunfire with LASD deputies, shooting at pedestrians
Valinda, CA1 day ago
Two men sentenced for drug trafficking in Nevada and California
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Authorities call off chase on PCH in Malibu area after suspect's erratic driving
Malibu, CA2 days ago
Valinda standoff continues after shootout between armed man and LASD deputies
Valinda, CA18 hours ago
Infant rescued from suspected human trafficker in Southern California
San Clemente, CA3 days ago
Arrests made in $10M Arizona-to-California recycling fraud case
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
Southern California man is mauled to death by 4 dogs
Jurupa Valley, CA3 days ago
Vape pens sold to kids in Riverside County; 2 arrested
Temecula, CA3 days ago
'Suspicious Older Male' Giving Candy to Kids in Ontario Was Performing Random Act of Kindness, Cops Say
Ontario, CA1 day ago
Hate Is to Be Stopped
Fresno, CA3 days ago
‘It was wild’: Dangerous winds rip up trees in northern Utah
Sandy, UT1 day ago
SEMICON West headed to Arizona after spending 50 years in California
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy