Janssen Receives Positive Opinion for AKEEGA Plus Prednisone or Prednisolone By Alivia Leon, 5 days ago

Janssen has received a positive opinion from EMA for AKEEGA plus prednisone or prednisolone for the treatment of BRCA1/2 gene-mutated metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. ...