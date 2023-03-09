Chatham BOE Member on Social Media Lawsuit, Health Issues: 'You don't have to be liked 100 times before you go out the door'

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham BOE President Jill Critchley Weber opened Monday's regular meeting with comments to clarify the district's lawsuit filed last month which named social media companies as the defendants.

In other business, Chatham Superintendent Michael LaSusa updated the reconfiguration plans that would move fifth graders to the Chatham Middle School, opening up room for full-day kindergarten classes. LaSusa is recommending that the best time to make such a switch would be for the 2025-2026 school year.

Weber explained that the district was approached to file the suit on a contingency basis, which will not cost the district any legal fees, only a portion of any damages won.

"I just wanted to clarify a few points," Weber said. "The law firm of Carella Byrne approached us to draw attention to the national crisis our kids are facing with the mental health crisis. It's in the paper every day.

"We do believe Chatham was specifically asked for two reasons. One, we've been very vocal about this for several years, and two, we've been extremely proactive in putting real resources, real dollars, toward our mental health and trying to get in front...before something bad happens...many of our students are struggling anxiety, depression and suicide ideation."

The lawsuit is seeking social medial policy changes that make the platforms safer for adolescents, specifically real age verification and the disabling of reward features such as likes. LaSusa confirmed that the district spends more than $1 million on student health services.

"There has been a change in our kids and it's trickling down younger and younger," Board member Michelle Clark, an educator in Millburn, said. "We need to get in front of this before levels of behavior become so concerning that more and more of our kids are not going to be available to learn because this is such a distraction already. I'm speaking primarily to the middle and high school age, but it's going lower and lower. It's a warped sense of reality.

"I'm of the mindset that nothing changes if nothing changes. Somebody had to try and see if we can make things better for not just the students in Chatham but for all students that engage in social media platforms. They need to know that they don't have to have 100 likes before they go out the door."

Chatham High junior Riley Druhot, who sits on the dais as a student ambassador to the board of education, weighed in on the lawsuit.

"As a high school student and someone who struggles seriously with mental health issues, I am in full support of all of it," Druhot said. "I think it's important to hear from the student's standpoint. I'm extremely grateful all you guys have put into it, but also from the standpoint that a lot of it comes from the social media aspect...I think a lot of students are backing it, and overall, I think it's a good thing to look at."

Superintendent's Reconfiguration Update

Chatham Superintendent Michael LaSusa gave an update on district reconfiguration plans that he presented on Sept. 19 that would move 5th graders to the Chatham Middle School and open up classroom space for full-day kindergarten to be implemented. Currently, full-day kindergarten is available through a lottery system at a cost of $7,000 per year.

In his update, LaSusa said that the CMS administration has been working on "Master Schedule Builder" to determine if the school could accommodate the 5th grade students. LaSusa said that it was determined that those students could be absorbed into a 5 through 8 middle school.

LaSusa is recommending that the best time to implement the reconfiguration would be for the 2025-2026 school year.

"We have a greater likelihood of success and smooth transition if we wait, if we decide to implement this plan, to the fall of 2025," LaSusa said. "By the fall of 2025, we'll have almost 100 fewer students at the middle school, even with an additional grade level, 2025 as opposed to 2024 would give us more breathing room and flexibility."

Unused Snow Days

Chatham Superintendent Michael LaSusa reported that the district has yet to use any of its four allotted snow days. If that remains the case, there are options being considered for additional off days and an earlier end of the school year (see below).

The full Chatham BOE meeting for Monday, March 6 can be viewed below:























