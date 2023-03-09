Don’t Expect a Lady Gaga Performance at This Year’s Oscars

Despite being nominated for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga will not grace the 95th Annual Academy Awards ceremony with song and dance.

Videos by American Songwriter

One of the Oscars’ executive producers, Glenn Weiss, revealed on a press call that the star is busy making a movie and can not commit to a performance for the ceremony. She reportedly felt she wouldn’t have the time to devote to one of her show-stopping performances.

While she will not be hitting the stage, some of her fellow nominees will. It was recently announced that Rihanna will perform her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever theme “Lift Me Up” during the ceremony. Actress and singer Sofia Carson teams with songwriter Diane Warren to perform “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman. David Byrne will showcase his nominated song as will Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava with a rendition of “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Gaga declining a performance slot does not indicate bad blood between the star and the Academy, Weiss added, saying they understood making a movie comes first. Gaga has performed at the Oscars three different times throughout her career. Her first time gracing the Oscars stage was in 2015 when she performed a medley of The Sound of Music tunes in honor of the classic musical film’s 50th anniversary.

Her most recent performance during the Academy Awards ceremony was undoubtedly her most memorable to date. During the 2019 event, she alongside her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper sang “Shallow” from the hit film. The track took home Best Original Song that year.

Best Original Song and Best Original Score are the music-centric awards up for grabs during this year’s event. The former category will see Gaga and her Top Gun: Maverick tune “Hold My Hand” go toe-to-toe with other superstars like Rihanna, David Byrne, and Mitski.

The Academy Awards ceremony will air live on Sunday, March 12, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy