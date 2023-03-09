Open in App
Durham, NC
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

NC Central downs Delaware St 89-59 in MEAC Tournament

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Justin Wright had 23 points in North Carolina Central’s 89-59 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Wright added seven rebounds for the Eagles (18-11). Devin Butts finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range to add 15 points. Eric Boone was 5-of-9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points and six assists and Brendan Medley-Bacon added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Eagles picked up their eighth straight win.

The Hornets (6-24) were led in scoring by Khyrie Staten, who finished with 18 points. Martez Robinson added 13 points for Delaware State. In addition, Cameron Stitt had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

North Carolina Central took the lead with 14:33 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Wright led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 36-24 at the break. North Carolina Central pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Delaware State by 18 points in the final half, as Butts led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Durham, NC newsLocal Durham, NC
Duke now 'considers this matter closed'
Durham, NC11 hours ago
Future Duke guard goes off in championship game
Durham, NC1 day ago
People are moving to Durham from here the most right now
Durham, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Carolina slides from preseason No. 1 to no NCAA bid
Chapel Hill, NC48 minutes ago
William Penn, Salesianum advance to boys championship
Wilmington, DE2 days ago
Taylor's Take: The Results Are In
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
These are the most famous alumni of Guilford County high schools
High Point, NC3 days ago
Caesars looking to Greensboro to hire hundreds for Danville Casino
Danville, VA3 days ago
Case remains unsolved after local woman killed last fall in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Major grocer opening another new location in North Carolina
Durham, NC3 days ago
'Good soil': From Washington to Warren County, restoring the legacy of Black farmers
Washington, DC3 days ago
Wendell felon wanted in Durham pawn shop jewelry thefts arrested in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Man shot in Durham, taken to hospital, police say
Durham, NC1 day ago
DOJ investigating former Durham police chief’s new department in Memphis
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Downtown Wilson preps for first-ever Renaissance Faire this weekend
Wilson, NC4 days ago
Durham non-profit leader recognized as emerging Black leader in country
Durham, NC3 days ago
Former Franklin County substitute teacher arrested by Wake Forest PD for indecent liberties with a child
Wake Forest, NC3 days ago
Durham family searching for missing Riverside High School student
Durham, NC3 days ago
Police seek fifth suspect after melee that erupted in downtown Burlington
Burlington, NC4 days ago
Person found dead near a car on Hwy 220 and I-85 N Guilford County Sheriff's Office says
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Goldsboro, NC4 days ago
13-year-old identified as ‘person of interest’ after 14-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting, police say
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
16-year-old facing attempted murder charges, Burlington police say
Burlington, NC3 days ago
Mother murdered at Durham hotel leaves behind 5 kids, had restraining order out against killer
Durham, NC5 days ago
Person County Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate on the run
Roxboro, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy