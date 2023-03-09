Open in App
Cookeville, TN
Lady Vols shut out Tennessee Tech for 12th straight win

By Ken Lay,

2 days ago
No. 7 Tennessee (17-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (1-16), 19-0, in five innings Wednesday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee scored four runs in each of the first and second innings. The Lady Vols scored three runs in the third inning, while scoring six in the fourth inning.

The Lady Vols finished the game with 16 hits and scored on two Tennessee Tech errors.

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos went 2-for-3, recording one double, two runs and three RBIs for the Lady Vols. Lair Beautae recorded two hits and three RBIs.

Tennessee’s 12-game win-streak matches the Lady Vols’ best since 2021.

Freshman Charli Orsini (1-0) started for Tennessee, pitching three innings. She allowed one hit and recorded one strikeout.

Ryleigh White pitched two innings of scoreless relief. She allowed two hits and one walk, while recording three strikeouts.

