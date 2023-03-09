15 of the best Oscar speeches, including Tom Hanks and Halle Berry

The Academy Awards have always been a great place for great speeches.

Over the years, we’ve seen incredible outpourings of gratitude mixed in with unforgettable exclamations of jubilee. Heck, we’ve even seen someone do push-ups.

We’ve tallied 15 of our favorite speeches from over the years, ranging from ones by actors like Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Denzel Washington and Robin Williams.

While this list is by no means exhaustive, it’s a reflection of what makes for a great Oscars speech and some admiration for some of our favorite Academy Award moments.

Sit back, relax and get those Academy Awards memories going.

Best Actress, Sally Field

If you’ve ever wondered where the phrase “You like me! You really like me!” comes from, it’s not from Sally Field’s Best Actress speech.

That’s actually a misquote. Field told the Oscars crowd after she won for Places in the Heart, “I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!”

Field’s speech is one of the best because of how genuine it was, and it’ll live eternal in Oscar history.

Best Director, James Cameron

When James Cameron accepted Best Director as his film Titanic dominated at the Oscars, he belted Leonardo DiCaprio’s iconic line from the romantic tragedy.

“I’m the king of the world!” For that night, he certainly was.

Best Supporting Actor, Robin Williams

It’s hard not to get emotional watching beloved actor Robin Williams accept the Best Supporting Actor award for his famous turn in Good Will Hunting.

The gratitude in Williams’ voice is palpable, and he even throws in a little humor to mark the occasion. It’s a masterclass in how to accept an award.

As a bonus, we’ll include Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s acceptance speeches for Best Original Screenplay for the same film.

Best Actress, Halle Berry

When Halle Berry won Best Actress at the 74th Academy Awards for Monster’s Ball, she became the first woman of color to accept the honor.

It was a seismic moment in the history of the Oscars, and Berry’s incredibly moving speech showed just how much it meant to her to receive the award.

Best Actor, Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington knows how to give a great speech, and that’s exactly what he did when he won Best Actor for Training Day at the 74th Oscars.

Washington always gives a graceful acceptance speech, and this one really cemented his on-stage gravitas.

Best Actress, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow delivered an emotional powerhouse of a speech when she won Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love at the 73rd Academy Awards.

The young Paltrow found ways to honor her family and fellow moviemakers while on the verge of tears, which just shows how much these moments can mean.

Best Actor, Tom Hanks

When Tom Hanks won Best Actor for his heartbreaking role as a gay lawyer dying of AIDS in Philadelphia, he advocated for equality during a difficult time in the world’s history.

“The streets of heaven are too crowded with angels,” an impassioned Hanks told the Oscars crowd as he spoke about the global AIDS/HIV epidemic. He lamented on the tragic losses during the public health crisis and commemorated their lives.

Hanks did right by the role he played and the people he honored with this powerful speech.

Best Actress, Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman’s absolutely delightful Best Actress speech for The Favourite is just one you’ve got to experience.

While it might be weird to say this about a speech, words just can’t do it justice.

Best Supporting Actor, Jack Palance

No one in Oscar history has ever repeated what the late Jack Palance did when he won Best Supporting Actor for City Slickers.

He did one-armed push-ups in front of the Academy Awards crowd to prove that nobody’s too old to work out during their acceptance speech.

Best Director, Bong Joon Ho

If you’re a movie fan, watching Parasite director Bong Joon Ho win Best Director at the 92nd Academy Awards will warm your heart.

He gives especially special love to legendary filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino in the speech, both of whom were nominated alongside of him and played various roles in his career.

Just for fun, here’s Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited Oscar speech for The Departed.

Best International Feature, Life is Beautiful/Roberto Benigni

When actor Roberto Benigni accepted the Best International Feature trophy for Life is Beautiful, he stood on the back of someone’s chair in soaked in the applause from the crowd.

His joyful jaunt to the stage and passionate speech were just as memorable and easily won over the room.

Best Supporting Actress, Anna Paquin

Anna Paquin was only 11 when she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Piano, and she was just about speechless when she accepted the award.

Her brief-yet-adorable speech absolutely deserves mention on this list.

Best Supporting Actress, Yuh-Jung Youn

When Yuh-Jung Youn won Best Supporting Actress for her role as the feisty grandmother in Minari, she delivered an unforgettable, surprisingly funny speech at the pandemic-altered Oscars at 2021.

As far as very recent speeches go, this one takes the cake.

Best Actor, Matthew McConaughey

In typical Matthew McConaughey fashion, he threw out a Dazed and Confused “Alright, alright, alright!” during his Oscar speech after winning Best Actor for Dallas Buyers Club.

He even threw out some valuable life advice as he thanked those involved with his performance and those close to him.

Best Supporting Actress, Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong’o solidified herself as one of the best actors working with her searing performance in 12 Years a Slave, the film that gave her the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Her speech was incredibly poignant and reminded everyone in the crowd of what a captivating talent she is.