Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Red Wings: Detroit steals the win 4-3

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Joe Brand and Troy Murray talk about the initial lead by the Hawks and how the third period could have gone either way. Later on, we hear from goalie Alex Stalock, forward Taylor Raddysh, and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks continue their road trip on Friday, March 10th to take on the Florida Panthers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00pm.

