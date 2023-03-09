Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Red Wings: Detroit steals the win 4-3
By Breandan Rook,
3 days ago
Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Joe Brand and Troy Murray talk about the initial lead by the Hawks and how the third period could have gone either way. Later on, we hear from goalie Alex Stalock, forward Taylor Raddysh, and head coach Luke Richardson.
The Blackhawks continue their road trip on Friday, March 10th to take on the Florida Panthers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00pm.
More Blackhawks coverage Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0