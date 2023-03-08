Roundup: Scots baseball wins big over Jack Britt in 6 innings

Scotland’s Jake Clemmons fouls off a ball during Wednesday night’s game against Jack Britt. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ The Laurinburg Exchange

Editor’s note: Minor edits have been made and Scotland softball’s stats have been published.

LAURINBURG — “So what?”

It’s the phrase that Scotland baseball coach Ricky Schattauer and the Scotland baseball team (4-0, 1-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) shouted to one another throughout Wednesday night’s nonconference game against the Jack Britt Buccaneers (2-2, 1-0 United-8 Conference) .

The meaning of it, according to Schattauer, is to keep his guys focused on only what they can control.

“There’s gonna be bad calls from the umpires,” Schattauer said. “We’re not gonna agree with everything, so I just try to get them to move on to the next at bat, pitch, (or) play. So what? Don’t take it too hard.”

The expression helped the Scots explode offensively to defeat the Buccaneers 11-1 in six innings and stay undefeated on the youthful year.

“I told the guys, if we keep riding the wave, don’t get too big, don’t get too cocky,” Schattauer said. “If we keep putting our work in, then we don’t have to worry about any other team. We just take care of our business and I think we will continue the success.”

Turner Bounds got the start for the Scots on the bump, while pitcher Louis Smelcer kicked things off for Jack Britt.

Just two pitches into the first inning, Buccaneers lead-off batter Landen Edwards hit a ground ball double to right field, immediately putting pressure on Bounds. One out later, Anthony Spatorico collected an RBI, after he was grounded out but able to send Edwards home from third base, giving Jack Britt a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Cadyn Graves led off for Scotland and was walked, giving the Scots an early baserunner. Graves stole second base, then got to third, after Blane Wagner was grounded out. Moments later, a wild pitch from Smelcer to Jake Clemmons led to Graves scoring and tying the game at one apiece.

The Scots started to give themselves momentum in the second inning, with Eli McCoy and Graves hitting singles, and Garrett Manning being walked, to fill the bases. Alex Hatcher drove in McCoy and Manning with a 2-RBI single, before a Wagner single scored Graves. Clemmons collected an RBI on a ground out after scoring Hatcher, and the Scots took a 5-1 lead into the third inning with Bounds striking out to end the second.

After a scoreless third inning, the Scots earned two runs in the fourth. Hatcher and Wagner were walked back-to-back to get on base, and a Clemmons line drive double scored both of them. After Clemmons advanced to third, thanks to a ground out by Bounds, a Dawson Williams RBI triple on a line drive to left field put the Scots ahead 8-1.

Bounds was relived on the mound by Dylan Tucker, while Jabari Lee came in for Smelcer in the fifth inning.

Back-to-back outs from the Scots opened the bottom of the fifth, but, after Lee walked Graves, Hatcher tripled on a line drive to center field to score Graves. Wagner punched in Hatcher to score off an RBI single, but Wagner was caught stealing second, which ended the inning with a 10-1 advantage for the Scots.

The Buccaneers went down in order in the top of the sixth, and Clemmons was walked to open the bottom of the inning. Clemmons ended up being injured though while heading to first base, which brought in Britt Lowe as a pinch runner. After Bounds struck out swinging, Lowe stole second and a Dawson Williams ground ball allowed Lowe to come home for the game-sealing run.

Bounds earned the win for the Scots, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts in four innings.

Smelcer took the loss for Jack Britt, giving up seven hits and eight runs over four innings, while tallying eight errors and walking six.

Manning, who starts at shortstop for the Scots, had several key plays in the win, which included kick-starting a double play in the top of the fifth to end the inning.

With the sophomore taking the place of former shortstop Parker Byrd this year, Schattauer talked about how Manning has stepped up lately for the Scots.

“He’s trying to fill some big shoes,” Schattauer said. “He came out in the first couple of games and wasn’t feeling like himself. (He) kind of bobbled a couple mid-air; kind of was down on himself. Yesterday, before the Hoke game, I just saw one thing where we’re taking ground balls and I coached him up. He was willing to listen and be coachable, and he’s made every play since.”

The Scots play at Hoke County Thursday at 7 p.m. in Raeford. The game was moved from Friday due to the chance of rain.

Lady Scots softball shut out at South View

The Lady Scots softball team (3-1, 1-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered their first loss of the season, after a 2-0 decision against nonconference team, the South View Tigers (4-1, 1-0 United-8 Conference), Wednesday night in Fayetteville.

The Lady Scots recorded no hits with 21 at bats.

Lady Scots pitcher Avery Stutts pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits, while recording two errors, and striking out 11.

South View freshman pitcher Jordynn Parnell threw a complete no-hitter and struck out 19 Lady Scots.

Parnell and Kaylie Cook scored both of South View’s runs in the second inning.

The Lady Scots host Southern Lee Thursday night at 6 p.m. The game was moved from Friday due to the chance of rain.