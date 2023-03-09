muddyriversports.com

ACS Illinois state billiard championships return to Quincy March 15-19 By Muddy River Sports@muddyriversport, 3 days ago

QUINCY — The American CueSports Illinois State Association will have its 26th annual Illinois state pocket billiard championships in Quincy March 15-19. The event, presented ...