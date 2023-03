newsfromthestates.com

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan’s new priority bills focus on school safety, requiring districts to adopt active-shooter plans By William Melhado, 3 days ago

By William Melhado, 3 days ago

Mock weapons used to train educators in Harrold in 2018. (Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s ...