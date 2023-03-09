Clayton News Daily

Eberly emerges as front-runner to be Biden’s Fed vice chair pick By Kate Davidson, Josh WingroveJennifer Jacobs, Bloomberg News, 3 days ago

By Kate Davidson, Josh WingroveJennifer Jacobs, Bloomberg News, 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — Northwestern University Professor Janice Eberly is the front-runner in the White House search for a successor to Lael Brainard as vice chair of ...