Texas State
Yahoo Sports

Texas signee Madison Booker named Mississippi Gatorade girls basketball Player of the Year

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

2 days ago
Texas signee Madison Booker was selected as the Gatorade Mississippi Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday. The McDonald's All-American selection helped lead Germantown...
