A man fled after driving his truck into the Home Depot, BreakingAC has learned.

Th incident happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Many in the store were shaken by the loud noise that one witness described as sounding like a bomb went off.

No one was injured.

It appeared to be a deliberate act, police said.

A surveillance photo of the driver was released to BreakingAC.

