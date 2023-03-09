Open in App
Lubbock, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Embattled Texas Tech coach Mark Adams resigns

By Field Level Media,

3 days ago

Texas Tech head basketball coach Mark Adams resigned on Wednesday, three days after the university suspended him for making a comment toward a player the university described as "inappropriate, unacceptable and racially insensitive."

Texas Tech announced the move shortly after the Red Raiders lost 78-62 to West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

According to the news release by the university, athletic director Kirby Hocutt conducted an inquiry during Adams' suspension and determined "the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident."

Nonetheless, Adams and the program parted ways, with Adams saying in the same news release, "My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team. However, both the university and I believe this incident has become a distraction."

Adams, 66, was 43-25 in two seasons at his alma mater. Last season, he led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament and was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year by The Associated Press.

Assistant coach Corey Williams served as interim coach in Adams' place. There was no immediate word on Williams' status with the program or if he would be considered for the full-time position.

The Red Raiders finished the season 16-16.

--Field Level Media

