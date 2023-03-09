Open in App
Lubbock, TX
See more from this location?
The Connection

Embattled Texas Tech coach Mark Adams resigns

By Field Level Media,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kD3Z3_0lCd5ijt00

Texas Tech head basketball coach Mark Adams resigned on Wednesday, three days after the university suspended him for making a comment toward a player the university described as "inappropriate, unacceptable and racially insensitive."

Texas Tech announced the move shortly after the Red Raiders lost 78-62 to West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

According to the news release by the university, athletic director Kirby Hocutt conducted an inquiry during Adams' suspension and determined "the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident."

Nonetheless, Adams and the program parted ways, with Adams saying in the same news release, "My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team. However, both the university and I believe this incident has become a distraction."

Adams, 66, was 43-25 in two seasons at his alma mater. Last season, he led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament and was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year by The Associated Press.

Assistant coach Corey Williams served as interim coach in Adams' place. There was no immediate word on Williams' status with the program or if he would be considered for the full-time position.

The Red Raiders finished the season 16-16.

--Field Level Media

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Remembering the Devastating Tornado that Struck Lubbock: A Look Back at the Tragedy and Recovery
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
1 injured in East Lubbock shooting overnight
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Game room regulations proposed for Lubbock county
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Stabbing in Lubbock leaves one injured Wednesday night, LPD said
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Federal gun charge dropped against Hollis Daniels
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 58 People Arrested Feb. 27 – March 5
Lubbock, TX6 days ago
One shot, killed in central Lubbock robbery
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Lubbock doctors warn against travel to Mexico for cosmetic surgery after kidnappings
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock, TX7 days ago
Family remembering Lubbock man killed in shooting says gun violence needs to stop
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Man who feds said was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey sentenced to 14 years
Slaton, TX3 days ago
Woman released from prison by mistake back behind bars in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX11 days ago
Food truck festival: Free events hosted at YWCA by women-owned food trucks for Women’s History Month
Lubbock, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy