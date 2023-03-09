Open in App
Cattaraugus County, NY
Seven Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID March 7

By TAPinto Greater Olean Staff,

3 days ago

Seven Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,409 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Tuesday, 11 people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, seven had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Tuesday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 8.1%, and seven-day positivity rate was 8.2%.

In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Tuesday's daily positivity rate was 8.5%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 8.8%. Among the 1,749 people tested in the region on Tuesday, 143 were positive.

