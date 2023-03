fox8live.com

Zurik: Contract for Cantrell mailer reveals possible misuse of taxpayer money By Lee ZurikDannah Sauer, 3 days ago

By Lee ZurikDannah Sauer, 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains a new document that councilmembers say raises even more questions about the $64,884 in taxpayer money that Mayor ...