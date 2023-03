Pictured is the wreckage from a helicopter crash that killed two people Monday evening in Port O'Connor. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery, the cause of the crash may have been weather related. (Photo courtesy of Crossroads Today)

PORT 'O'CONNOR -A helicopter crash in foggy conditions left two people dead Monday night.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery confirmed Dr. Glenn Ihde, 56, a general surgeon out of Bay City, along with his girlfriend, Arcilia Cisneros, 49 of Houston were killed when the helicopter went down about 10 p.m. Monday, minutes after takeoff from a residence in The Sanctuary.