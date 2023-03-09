Open in App
Toledo, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MAC Tournament: Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIfiT_0lCcMTS100

The 8th-seeded Miami (Ohio) Redhawks (12-19) meet the No. 1 Toledo Rockets (26-6) Thursday in a Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Tip-off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is 11 a.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Miami vs. Toledo odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Miami went 6-12 in MAC play, but since losing to Toledo 89-71 as 16.5-point underdogs on Feb. 14, the Redhawks have gone 4-1. Over that stretch, Miami has displayed improved defense after struggling at that end of the floor much of the season.

Toledo, which also won at Miami 81-78 on Jan. 31 but failed to cover the 10.5-spread, went 16-2 in conference play. The Rockets have not lost since Jan. 10, going 15-0 since that date. Toledo is a tremendous 3-point shooting team; its 40.2% accuracy mark ranks 2nd in the nation.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Miami vs. Toledo odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 9:52 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): Miami +13.5 (-115) | Toledo -13.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 157.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Miami vs. Toledo picks and predictions

Prediction

Toledo 87, Miami 71

Not available.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Toledo is 5-1 ATS against Miami since 2021. The RedHawks are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 neutral-site games.

The spread here is lofty. Miami played Toledo tight losing only by 3 on Jan. 31 as the Redhawks hit 10 triples in that game while Toledo managed just 10 free-throw attempts.

Look for advantages in most areas of the game swaying to the Rockets. And because of that game, Toledo won’t overlook Miami.

Consider a partial-unit play on the ROCKETS -13.5 (-105).

The Over is 4-2 in the last 6 series meetings, but this game looks to be fairly numbered. The Rockets and Redhawks play at a mid-pace. Look for a lot of 3s to crank the total into the 155-to-160 range.

PASS.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Upper Deck Golf coming to FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Chippewa rides fast start into Division III final
Doylestown, OH23 hours ago
‘You saw the best of Buffalo basketball’: Women’s basketball takes No. 1 Toledo to overtime, falls by one in MAC quarterfinal
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Michigan to Miss First NCAA Tournament Since 2015 – What is Juwan Howard’s Buyout if Wolverines Fire Him?
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
4-star offensive lineman Marc Nave Jr. commits to Ohio State
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio State Player's Message For Michigan Going Viral
Columbus, OH2 days ago
March 9: Ohio High School boys basketball tournament roundup
Akron, OH1 day ago
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash
Bowling Green, OH2 days ago
Epworth Preschool parents want answers following a mid-year shakeup
Toledo, OH14 hours ago
Phoenix Theaters celebrates opening in North Towne Mall; locals hopeful it's sign of things to come
Defiance, OH1 day ago
Mother says son suffered concussion after being ‘sucker punched’ at baseball tryouts
Bellevue, OH21 hours ago
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Toledo, OH1 day ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
3 things to know before Friday's snow arrives
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Recovery effort paused for man who fell from bridge into Maumee River Thursday, citing crew safety
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Police search for alleged keg thief
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Bomb squad responds to Lucas County Solid Waste Management facility Thursday; 'explosive' material found
Toledo, OH1 day ago
TPD: Toledo teen hospitalized when suspect shot into her home
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Man sentenced in connection to 2021 Toledo murder
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Dine in the 419: The Mindful Table
Perrysburg, OH2 days ago
Suspect leads UT Police on a chase through the medical campus
Toledo, OH3 days ago
3CDC unveils plans for Findlay Community Center
Findlay, OH3 days ago
Woman hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet in west Toledo home
Toledo, OH2 days ago
All S. Byrne lanes closed at South Avenue due to crash Friday morning
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Police arrest suspect accused of robbing east Toledo pharmacy, striking manager in head
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Semi flipped, car mangled after colliding in Maumee early Wednesday; I-475 back open
Maumee, OH3 days ago
Ottawa Hills organizations, residents prepared for 5-month Central Avenue closure
Toledo, OH18 hours ago
Toledo Fire: Crews in recovery mode after person fell from Anthony Wayne Bridge
Toledo, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy