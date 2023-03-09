MAC Tournament: Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo odds, picks and predictions
By Skip Snow,
2 days ago
The 8th-seeded Miami (Ohio) Redhawks (12-19) meet the No. 1 Toledo Rockets (26-6) Thursday in a Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Tip-off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is 11 a.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Miami vs. Toledoodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Miami went 6-12 in MAC play, but since losing to Toledo 89-71 as 16.5-point underdogs on Feb. 14, the Redhawks have gone 4-1. Over that stretch, Miami has displayed improved defense after struggling at that end of the floor much of the season.
Toledo, which also won at Miami 81-78 on Jan. 31 but failed to cover the 10.5-spread, went 16-2 in conference play. The Rockets have not lost since Jan. 10, going 15-0 since that date. Toledo is a tremendous 3-point shooting team; its 40.2% accuracy mark ranks 2nd in the nation.
Toledo is 5-1 ATS against Miami since 2021. The RedHawks are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 neutral-site games.
The spread here is lofty. Miami played Toledo tight losing only by 3 on Jan. 31 as the Redhawks hit 10 triples in that game while Toledo managed just 10 free-throw attempts.
Look for advantages in most areas of the game swaying to the Rockets. And because of that game, Toledo won’t overlook Miami.
Consider a partial-unit play on the ROCKETS -13.5 (-105).
The Over is 4-2 in the last 6 series meetings, but this game looks to be fairly numbered. The Rockets and Redhawks play at a mid-pace. Look for a lot of 3s to crank the total into the 155-to-160 range.
