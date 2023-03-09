Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Big East Tournament: St. John's vs. Marquette odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kdR9_0lCcM97y00

The St. John’s Red Storm (18-14) visit the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (25-6) on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament. Tip from Madison Square Garden is set for noon ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the St John’s vs. Marquette odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

St. John’s took down Butler 76-63 on Wednesday in the 1st round to cover as 6.5-point favorites. It has covered the spread in back-to-back games and is 5-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last 10 games and 14-18 ATS on the season.

Marquette is the tournament No. 1 seed and earned a 1st-round bye. It beat St. John’s 96-94 in its last regular season game on Saturday, but failed to cover as 11.5-point home favorites. The Golden Eagles are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games and 17-13 ATS this season.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

St John’s vs. Marquette odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 10:49 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): St. John’s +6.5 (-105) | Marquette -6.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 161.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

St John’s vs. Marquette picks and predictions

Prediction

Marquette 80, St. John’s 71

Not available, but the expected line for Marquette would likely be unplayable and offer little value.

LEAN MARQUETTE -6.5 (-115).

While St. John’s kept the game within reach in their Saturday matchup, Marquette has a clear advantage with a 1st-round bye. The Golden Eagles are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a ATS loss, 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games after scoring 90 or more points in their previous game, and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 90 points in their previous game.

St. John’s is just 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games following an outright win and is 1-3 ATS this season playing as a 5-7-point underdog.

BET UNDER 161.5 (-110).

While both teams’ strong point is their offense, they both tend to underperform on neutral floors. The Under is 11-3-1 in the Red Storm’s last 15 neutral site games and 4-1 in the Golden Eagles’ last 5 neutral site games.

As it stands, 161.5 points would be tied for the 2nd-highest closing total in St. John’s last 10 games and tied for the highest closing line in Marquette’s last 10 games.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

